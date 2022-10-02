Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 50 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Shares of BDX traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.83. 1,619,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.18 and its 200 day moving average is $252.59. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $222.61 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

