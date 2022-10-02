Trust Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $164.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.