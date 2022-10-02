Trust Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.98. The company has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

