Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after acquiring an additional 500,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

ETN stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

