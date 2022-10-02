Trust Investment Advisors Has $904,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $747,950,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $54,184,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $44,063,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $10,648,296 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $277.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $296.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.31.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

