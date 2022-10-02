Trust Investment Advisors Invests $212,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Progressive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $116.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average of $116.68. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $129.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

