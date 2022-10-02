Trust Investment Advisors Sells 1,125 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 279,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 196,858 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 337,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,571 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.12 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

