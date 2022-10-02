Trust Investment Advisors Sells 900 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.92.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.