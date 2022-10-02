TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,621 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,638,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,321,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 473.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,867 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $712,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

QQQM stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $109.86 and a 12 month high of $167.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.26 and its 200 day moving average is $127.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.