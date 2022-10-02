TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 628 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $94.88 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.80 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.69.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.