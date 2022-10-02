TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 25 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $401.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.26. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

