TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Price Performance

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE opened at $333.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

