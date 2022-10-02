TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.9 %

Blackstone stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

