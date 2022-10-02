TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 48.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 5,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 153,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

Accenture stock opened at $257.30 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $254.27 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.60.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

