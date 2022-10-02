TruWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.18. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

