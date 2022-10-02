U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 0.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of USB opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.