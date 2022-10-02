Umbria Network (UMBR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.70 Million

Umbria Network (UMBR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Umbria Network coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00004412 BTC on exchanges. Umbria Network has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $10,911.00 worth of Umbria Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Umbria Network has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010820 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Umbria Network Profile

Umbria Network’s genesis date was April 24th, 2021. Umbria Network’s total supply is 5,533,208 coins. Umbria Network’s official Twitter account is @NetworkUmbria and its Facebook page is accessible here. Umbria Network’s official website is umbria.network. The Reddit community for Umbria Network is https://reddit.com/r/UmbriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Umbria Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbria is a decentralised protocol (Defi) on Ethereum that enables the creation of tokenised money markets. These money markets will enable users to accrue interest.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbria Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbria Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbria Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

