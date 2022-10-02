UNION Protocol Governance Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $391,292.00 (UNN)

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $391,292.00 and $50,152.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNION Protocol Governance Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010802 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token’s genesis date was November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for UNION Protocol Governance Token is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNION Protocol Governance Token is www.unn.finance. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNION Protocol Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNION Protocol Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNION Protocol Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNION Protocol Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNION Protocol Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.