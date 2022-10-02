Unipilot (PILOT) Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Unipilot (PILOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Unipilot has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Unipilot has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $84,637.00 worth of Unipilot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unipilot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Unipilot Profile

Unipilot’s genesis date was July 16th, 2021. Unipilot’s total supply is 12,067,702 coins. Unipilot’s official website is unipilot.io. The Reddit community for Unipilot is https://reddit.com/r/Unipilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unipilot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unipilot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unipilot is an automated liquidity manager designed to maximize “in-range” intervals for capital through the optimization of the re-balancing mechanism of the liquidity pools.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unipilot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unipilot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unipilot using one of the exchanges listed above.

