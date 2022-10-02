Uniswap Price Reaches $6.43 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for $6.43 or 0.00033290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.90 billion and $126.63 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002039 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Uniswap Profile
UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap.
Buying and Selling Uniswap
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.
