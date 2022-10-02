United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.29.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.90.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 291.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

