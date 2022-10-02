United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.
About United States Antimony
