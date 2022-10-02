Universe.XYZ Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $12.53 Million (XYZ)

Universe.XYZ (XYZ) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Universe.XYZ has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Universe.XYZ has a total market cap of $12.53 million and approximately $43,272.00 worth of Universe.XYZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universe.XYZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010833 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069544 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10631555 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Universe.XYZ

Universe.XYZ’s genesis date was May 25th, 2021. Universe.XYZ’s total supply is 1,135,000,000 coins. The official website for Universe.XYZ is universe.xyz. Universe.XYZ’s official Twitter account is @universe_xyz.

Universe.XYZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Universe Protocol is a community bootstrapping engine. It's designed to embed community-building mechanics into the way the users mint and monetize NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe.XYZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe.XYZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe.XYZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

