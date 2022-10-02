UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the August 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 359,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPH shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of UpHealth to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of UpHealth to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

UpHealth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. 123,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $78.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. UpHealth has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

Institutional Trading of UpHealth

UpHealth ( NYSE:UPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.95 million. UpHealth had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 204.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UpHealth will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in UpHealth by 156.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

