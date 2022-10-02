Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.00 million-$158.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.82 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.23.

UPWK opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.49. Upwork has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,521 shares of company stock valued at $866,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 247.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 34.7% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

