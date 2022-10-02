V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $50.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

VFC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered V.F. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $29.91 on Thursday. V.F. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in V.F. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

