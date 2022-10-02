Vabble Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $347,317.00 (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Vabble has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Vabble has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $347,317.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vabble

Vabble’s launch date was June 14th, 2021. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vabble’s official website is www.vabble.com. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble.

Vabble Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device.Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

