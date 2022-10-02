Value Liquidity (VALUE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $446,964.00

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Value Liquidity has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Value Liquidity coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Value Liquidity has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $446,964.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010762 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Value Liquidity Coin Profile

Value Liquidity was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s total supply is 5,034,282 coins. The official message board for Value Liquidity is medium.com/@yfv.finance. The official website for Value Liquidity is yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Value Liquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Value Liquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

