VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,242,484 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 1.0% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,116,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

HYD traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $49.93. 1,129,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,353. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $62.63.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.