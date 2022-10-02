Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $135.05 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.39.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

