Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $52,632,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $135.16 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $135.05 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

