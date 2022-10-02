Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,461 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,810,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after acquiring an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $127.11 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

