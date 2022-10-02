Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.11. The company had a trading volume of 479,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,076. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average of $145.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

