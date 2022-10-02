Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

