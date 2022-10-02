Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

