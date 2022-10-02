Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $94.88 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.69.

