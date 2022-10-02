Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Holdings Boosted by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 20.0% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $70,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,749,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,305 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $98,838,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 307,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,958,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $124.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.36. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $124.69 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.