Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.98. 1,013,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,910. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.57 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

