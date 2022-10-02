Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.17. 9,023,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,600. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

