Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,594 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $170.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.74.

