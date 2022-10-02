Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $170.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,031. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.74.

