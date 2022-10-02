Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,846,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 318.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 79,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VB stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.91. 1,057,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

