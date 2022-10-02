Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Decreased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,862,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $328.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $328.12 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

