Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VOO traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.30. 7,736,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,814. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.12 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.19 and a 200-day moving average of $374.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

