Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned 0.60% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.14. The company had a trading volume of 241,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.71. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.12 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

