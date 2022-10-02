Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) is TruWealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 11.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $106,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 128.9% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 429.5% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 64,359 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24.

