Vega Protocol (VEGA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.97 Million

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00006501 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $36.92 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010787 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00143770 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $341.96 or 0.01786726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00253467 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 29,637,012 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

