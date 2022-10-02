Veil Achieves Market Capitalization of $715,904.00 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Veil has a market capitalization of $715,904.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veil has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00309950 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00135004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00039991 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 119,516,480 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

