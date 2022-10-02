VerusCoin Price Tops $0.30 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $21.04 million and $36,185.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069457 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10618242 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 70,667,989 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

