Viberate Hits Market Capitalization of $14.40 Million (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 132.4% against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $14.40 million and approximately $30.65 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0721 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,149.62 or 0.99940635 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064686 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00064147 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00081730 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com.

Viberate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

